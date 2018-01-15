© AFP



"We cannot accept interference from anyone in Lebanese politics," Hariri said, adding "Our relationship with Iran-or with the [Persian] Gulf -has to be the best relationship, but one that serves the national interests of Lebanon."

Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri has called for his county to be kept out of regional conflicts,In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday, Hariri said he was open to Hezbollah continuing to participate in the government following the elections slated for May."Hezbollah has been a member of this government. This is an inclusive government that has all the big political parties, and that brings political stability to the country," Hariri said during Wednesday interview,"My main goal is to preserve this political stability for the unity of the country," said Hariri, who reached a power-sharing deal with Hezbollah in 2016.Hariri abruptly declared his resignation from Saudi Arabia and from Saudi-owned television on November 4, accusing Iran and Hezbollah of interfering in the region and signaling that that was his reason to quit.But Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who suspected that Hariri had been forced to step down, refused to accept his resignation and demanded his return from Saudi Arabia first. Lebanese intelligence sources soon concluded that Hariri was under restrictions in Riyadh.Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, theThat drama ended when Hariri returned to Lebanon on November 22 - partially after a diplomatic intervention by France - and rescinded his resignation on December 5.In the Wall Street Journal interview, Hariri declined to discuss the details of his stay in Saudi Arabia.The Lebanese prime minister then outlined in his interview a vision under which Lebanon will finally focus on its own affairs and reject foreign interference.Hariri further highlighted Hezbollah's willingness to comply with a policy of "disassociating" Lebanon from regional conflicts.Hariri, however, admitted that Hezbollah's withdrawal from Syria will take time as the situation there is more complex.The Lebanese premier also cautioned Israel against any military action against Lebanon, saying any such war would be counterproductive."Every time, they say they [Israelis] want to launch a war with the purpose of weakening Hezbollah. And every single time they went to war with Lebanon, they actually strengthened Hezbollah-and weakened the state."Lebanon has repeatedly praised Hezbollah's key role in the war against terrorism, with Lebanese President Michel Aoun defending the resistance movement's possession of arms as essential to Lebanon's security