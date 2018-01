Longtime boycott targets

A Madison Avenue diamond store owned by Israeli billionaire and settlement profiteer Lev Leviev shut its doors late last year. The closure is being celebrated by activists who held creative, holiday-themed protests against Leviev's companies for years.A former Leviev employee, who was at the epicenter of a recent, high-level New York City bribery scandal revealed in court testimony that"Every holiday season since 2007 we sang, 'He put a store here in New York, and we will shut him down.' So we're proud to have contributed to the store's closing," said Mindy Gershon, an activist with Adalah-NY "Principled civil society campaigns of boycott, divestment and sanctions work, and they won't be stopped by state repression," Gershon added.Africa Israel is among dozens of firms likely to appear in a UN database of companies profiting from Israel's military occupation and colonization of Palestinian land.In 2013, the Norwegian finance ministry reversed a previous decision to exclude Africa Israel and Danya Cebus shares from a state pension fund, after Africa Israel claimed it was no longer involved in settlement building. But The Electronic Intifada published evidence showing that Leviev's company was lying. Partly based on this evidence, the Norwegian government reimposed its ban on the occupation-profiteering firms. according to Who Profits, a group that researches companies involved in Israel's occupation.Leviev's companies have been accused ofwhere his diamonds are mined, and firing striking diamond workers The campaigns against Leviev's companies began at the request of Palestinian and Israeli activists working to resist land confiscation in the villages where Leviev's companies were building settlements, according to Patrick Connors of Adalah-NY. Activists reached out to Leviev's business partners and nongovernmental organizations that had taken donations from him, Connors told The Electronic Intifada.In 2008, after advocacy by Adalah-NY, both UNICEF Activists also led successful campaigns prompting Hollywood celebrities to dissociate from Leviev's jewelry.In the UK, human rights campaigners"There was a snowball effect as different actors around the world either publicly or privately distanced themselves from Leviev," Connors explained.Connors said that the key to sustaining a decade of protests was creativity. The street protests, which often parodied Christmas carols and Hanukkah songs, "were fun and exciting and created interest, catching the attention of media sometimes as well," Connors said.He added that this was coupled withis a staff writer and associate editor at The Electronic Intifada, and is the author of In Our Power: US Students Organize for Justice in Palestine.