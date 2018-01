A Louisiana teacher who was handcuffed and arrestedat a school board meeting condemned her treatment and urged other teachers to speak out, in a video posted online Wednesday.An officer handcuffed and arrested middle school English teacher Vermilion Parish's Deyshia Hargrave Monday night, as seen in a YouTube video with over 2.5 million views, according to The Associated Press The Vermilion Parish school board was voting on a contract raising Superintendent Jerome Puyau's salary by approximately $30,000 to $140,000, a decision the board approved 5-3.asked Hargrave."Stop right now!" said Anthony Fontana, the school board president. "That's not germane to what's on the agenda tonight."The crowd said: "Yes it is!" and Hargrave responded:Fontana apparently then gestured to a school resource officer, who told Hargrave to leave. The teacher consented and disappeared from cameras, but appeared a little while later on camera getting handcuffed and arrested.but paid bond after taking her mug shot at the Abbeville, La., jail."I'm appalled at this," said Hargrave in a video following the incident. "I'm hoping that you choose to speak out after seeing what happened to me.""When I went back to school today, I saw my children's faces and they had so much care and so much love and so much gratitude for what I did and so did their parents," she added.The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) condemned the arrest as a First Amendment violation. The ACLU, along with the National Education Association, are investigating the situation.