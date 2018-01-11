© Imran Khan/Twitter



'We will not bury our daughter until her killers are arrested,' girl's father Ameen says, as thousands gather for her funeralAngered by the perceived lack of arrests over the death of Zainab Ansari, hundreds took to the streets of the city of Kasur in eastern Punjab.Ansari went missing on her way to her religious studies tuition, earlier this week. Police said she was raped, and that her body was found dumped in a pile of rubbish., and they were investigating whether there was a connection between the cases.Ansari's parents, who had been at a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia at the time of her disappearance, have returned to Pakistan."We will not bury our daughter until her killers are arrested," her father Ameen Ansari said.A funeral service was nonetheless later held for the girl, andCleric Tahir-ul-Qadri who took part in the service, called for the local government to be replaced and blamed the Punjab chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, for failing to "protect lives and honour of innocent girls" in the province.Kasur's police chief Zulfiqar Hameed declined to say whether the two people killed in the clashes had died from police gunshots.Ansari's murder also sparked widespread outcry on social media, with thousands calling for the culprit to be brought to justice, and the hastag #Justice4Zainab trending on Twitter.Facing calls from his political rivals to step down or face further street protests, chief minister Sharif also took to the social media site. He said he was "deeply pained" to hear about the case, adding: "Those societies that cannot protect its children are eternally condemned. Not going to rest till the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended & given severest possible punishment under the law."Additional reporting by agencies.