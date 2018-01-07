© The Renegade



A cursory glance around the world makes it clear that the lunatics are now running the asylum.In a bid to maintain our collective sanity it's important that we re-connect with the thinkers, writers, doers and renegade types who have helped us understand the world in 2017.Now that a turbulent year has drawn to a close we want to look back to those people who have inspired and enlightened us by teaching us about the things we didn't know we didn't know...