The announcement was made by the National Security Committee and approved by the federal cabinet, which comes after President Trump unleashed a series of tweets accusing Pakistan of harboring terrorists.
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said on New Year's day.Further, the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Pakistan of playing "a double game for years" and said President Trump will withhold $225 million in aid to the country.
"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"
The Pakistani cabinet viewed the American statements as distasteful and detrimental to the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States. The official statement from the PM Office media wing said,
"Pakistan has rendered huge sacrifices, both in terms of loss of precious human lives and substantial damage to the economy. Achievements made by Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism have been acknowledged throughout the world."Before Trump tweeted, the Pakistani government was considering a proposal for granting a one-year extension in the Proof of Registration (POR) Cards for the refugees under a tripartite agreement with Afghanistan and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
It appears the announcement's decision was linked to President Trump and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley threats to Pakistan, which now requires 1.4 million Afghan refugees, who lost their legal status on December 31, 2017, to migrate back to Afghanistan by end of month, where the infestation of Taliban forces thrive. On top of America's failed war in Afghanistan, President Trump has ramped up aerial bombings in the country by threefold leading to more destabilization.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called President Trump "ignorant" and "ungrateful" while responding to his tweets.
Khan blames the CIA for the creation of Jihadi groups and a decade of failed wars in the region.
"Finally, Pakistan suffers ultimate insult: being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan," Khan added.
Bottomline: With the latest collapse in American and Pakistani relations, are we witnessing America's collapsing prestige?
Comment: Interesting that Imran Khan mentioned that they helped the CIA create jihadi groups! Now that relations are coming to a breaking point, we wonder what other unsavory secrets will be revealed.
