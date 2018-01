"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said on New Year's day.



"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

"Pakistan has rendered huge sacrifices, both in terms of loss of precious human lives and substantial damage to the economy. Achievements made by Pakistan in curbing the menace of terrorism have been acknowledged throughout the world."

According to DAWN , the oldest English-language newspaper in Pakistan, this is the sixth extension given to refugees, which the last expired on December 31.The announcement was made by the National Security Committee and approved by the federal cabinet, whichFurther, the US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Pakistan of playing "a double game for years" and saidThe Pakistani cabinet viewed the American statements as distasteful and detrimental to the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the United States. The official statement from the PM Office media wing said,Before Trump tweeted, the Pakistani government was considering a proposal for granting a one-year extension in the Proof of Registration (POR) Cards for the refugees under a tripartite agreement with Afghanistan and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).It appears the announcement'swhich now requires 1.4 million Afghan refugees, who lost their legal status on December 31, 2017, to migrate back to Afghanistan by end of month, where the infestation of Taliban forces thrive. On top of America's failed war in Afghanistan, President Trump has ramped up aerial bombings in the country by threefold leading to more destabilization.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan called President Trump "ignorant" and "ungrateful" while responding to his tweets.and a decade of failed wars in the region."Finally, Pakistan suffers ultimate insult: being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan," Khan added.Bottomline: