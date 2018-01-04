Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2018 shows the snowy view at the Feicui Lake Park
© Xinhua/Guo Chen
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 4, 2018 shows the snowy view at the Feicui Lake Park in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Many places across China saw snowfall from Wednesday.
Most parts of China experienced snowstorms on Jan 4 with east China's Jiangsu province being covered in snow for the first time this winter.