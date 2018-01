© Murica Today

As the United States continues to increase the budget of the largest military in the world, Americans are paying a price that is far greater than their tax dollars-a recent study found thatAn investigation conducted by ProPublica and Vox revealed that by testing and disposing of deadly chemical weapons in the United States, the Pentagon has "The study noted that while theover the years, the results have been overwhelmingly inadequate, and many Americans are still at risk, even after the government claims that the sites have been rendered "safe" for public use.In addition to using at least 200 sites as "burn pits" where they burn hazardous explosives in the open air, the Pentagon also pays independent contractors to dispose of hazardous waste and to clean up toxic sites. The investigation noted that, in some cases, the Pentagon has even refused to cooperate with the EPA and let dangerous sites remain toxic wastelands, because it claimed it is "not responsible when some of those contractors commit fraud, improperly handle toxic material, or cut corners on cleanups."As The Free Thought Project reported , while Congress banned American industries from using "open burns" to dispose of hazardous waste in 1984, a study from ProPublica in July revealed that lThe latest installment in the investigation looks at the. In addition to being considered"The Americans called the new formula RDX, and it transformed weapons overnight. RDX enabled the bazooka - the world's first hand-held anti-tank rocket launcher - to pierce armor.dropped by British airplanes to blow up German river dams and disrupt the country's hydropower in the critical Dambuster campaign. It was even surreptitiouslyAt the time,The deadly, explosive powder was spread into the soil and later found in the area's drinking water aquifers. The study noted that whileThe contamination has been found across the country, with residents inRDX has also been found to havein 2013; nearlyThe Pentagon is the same government agency that claims it cannot account forfrom the last 20 years, and the latest discovery from ProPublica thatis just another reminder that the Pentagon is not only killing innocent civilians in the Middle East-it is also poisoning innocent civilians in the United States, in the name of keeping Americans "safe."