Ron Paul: U.S. 'On the Verge of 1989's Soviet System Collapse'
Jay Syrmopoulos
Sat, 30 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
"Anybody who thinks we're not doing too badly has not been flying on an airplane lately. That's about as authoritarian-fascism as you can get," Ron Paul said.
the Washington Examiner, and noted how that could benefit libertarians in 2020. "The big opening for us is the fact that this system is coming apart. We're on the verge of something like what happened in '89 when the Soviet system just collapsed," Paul said. "I'm just hoping our system comes apart as gracefully as the Soviet system."
The "us" Paul is talking about is the libertarian movement, as Paul is perhaps the most prominent ideologically libertarian voice in the world.
The libertarian thought leader told the Washington Examiner that while he does not foresee the United States breaking into separate countries like the Soviet Union did, he does expect the coming systemic collapse to include an end to our currently unsustainable monetary policy and an end to the global "empire" maintained by the U.S. military-with over 800 bases operating in over 70 countries.
"We have ownership of these countries, but it's not quite like the Soviets did," Paul said. "I think our stature in the world and our empire will end, and that's when, hopefully, the doors will be open and [people will] say, 'Hey, maybe these libertarians have some answers to this.'"
Paul presciently noted that "the country's feeling a lot better, but it's all on borrowed money" and that "the whole system's an illusion" built on corporate, personal, and governmental debt that will never be paid back.
"It's a bubble economy in many many different ways and it's going to come unglued," he said.
Paul calls the Federal Reserve "the chief culprit" in the financial crisis of 2008, and says the Fed's willful printing of more currency under the guise of "quantitative easing," or whatever other fancy name they use for printing money out of thin air, creates "boom" and "bust" scenarios which have eroded the value of the U.S. dollar to record lows amounting to a total loss of 96 percent of its value.
Paul went on to note that he disapproves of Trump's foreign policy, in particular, his handling of the North Korean nuclear crisis and his staunch support for Saudi Arabia-who Trump, prior to becoming President, intimated on video was possibly behind the 9/11 WTC attacks.
"I think the foreign policy is a total disaster. Trump's approach sounds good one day but the next day he's antagonizing everyone in the world and thinks we should start a war here and there," Paul told the Washington Examiner.
