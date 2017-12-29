primarily to external intervention

Foreign intervention is "frustrating progress" towards a political solution in Libya, according to the eastern Beida government's Foreign Minister, Mohamed Dayri.The official was speaking duringyesterday, where he held talks with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, in whom he confided thatThe fragile conditions in the country were being antagonised by, Dayri warned. According to reports from Moscow,Dayri's Moscow tripAccording to the Russian foreign ministry statement, Bogdanov and DayriRussia has played a growing influential role in the war-torn country with eastern leader and military strongman Khalifa Haftar. Russia is meanwhile looking to extend its influence in the region andin the country which countries - including Egypt - have failed to comply with.Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt have been pushing for a non-military based solution to the political stagnation in the country by encouraging Libya's warring factions to reconcile.