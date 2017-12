When United booted a paying customer from first class to make room for a member of Congress, the Internet erupted with good and healthy egalitarian outrage.The congresswoman in question was Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. And until she lands on the no-fly list, no airline is safe.Sometimes it gets ugly. For instance, when one peasant of a flight attendant failed to serve the food Jackson Lee requested, the congresswoman went wild.That inflight incident was in 1998, and Jackson Lee has only increased in seniority since. She sits on the Committee on Homeland Security and she serves as the ranking member of the subcommittee on transportation security, no doubt, giving her even more sway over the airlines and even more of a reason to feel entitled.What's an honest airline to do anyway? Airlines are one of the most regulated industries . Sure, they have an obligation to get passengers from A to B. But they also have a larger obligation to their stockholders.At least one airline tried standing up to Jackson Lee. After the seafood fiasco, the head of government relations for Continental demanded the congresswoman either shape up or catch a competitor's flight. That airline is no more though.