Christmas Down Time
Christmas is perhaps the only remaining time of the year when it is still fully expected that people take an extended break from their daily routine and do something relaxing.
Such 'down time' is particularly advisable to those of us who spend our days (and sometimes nights!) trying to bring some sanity and sense to the madness and chaos that seems to have engulfed our world.
So over the next few days we'll be taking our own advice and, if not shutting down our computers, at least spending more time with family and friends and being thankful for what we have.
As a result Sott.net will be running a limited service over the next few days, unless a major event intrudes (fingers crossed!)
All of us here wish every single one of you a very Merry Christmas, and most of all, a loving time with your families and friends.
Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
Pravda
Tue, 26 Dec 2017 18:19 UTC
Local residents have posted a few photos taken in first minutes after the explosion. The photos depict a white trail in the sky, which usually remains behind a flying plane, but it is not straight.
Some people assumed that the explosion could be related to fighter aircraft and their aerobatic stunts.
Interestingly, many residents of Simferopol heard a similar explosion in the area of the village of Kamenka. Residents of Sudak and Belogorsk heard the explosion too.
A source at air traffic control circles confirmed that there were no incidents with aircraft in the Crimea. The powerful explosion in the sky over Simferopol was a meteorite.
"Residents of Simferopol witnessed an unusual phenomenon. They say that something fell from the sky. The explosion was so strong it knocked people down, and there was a strange trace left in the sky," bloggers wrote.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- The FBI strategy: Stonewall Russiagate until next year's Congressional elections
- Strategic competitors and the petro-yuan bombshell
- North Korea invites the US to prove Pyongyang's WannaCry connection with a show of evidence
- Moscow: Ukraine-bound US-Canadian weapons may end up in ME terrorists' hands
- 'Fake news' reports of a US-China 'Korean crisis' intel hotline
- Israeli deputy FM Hotovely: Ten more countries 'could' recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
- Hungary criticizes arrogance of US State Department's 'liberal cabal'
- Duterte's son resigns over allegations of drug smuggling
- How tech billionaires, the media, and intelligence agencies work together to deceive the public
- Thierry Meyssan: Trumps National Security Strategy lays out path for economic and social recovery of U.S.
- Gazprom: Arbitration for Ukraine gas debt rules in favor of Russia, Kiev claims of victory not in line with reality
- Harsh Winter Conditions Across Canada this Christmas
- NY AG Schneiderman sues Trump admin a whopping 100 times
- Another one bites the dust: Corrupt FBI's McCabe announces early retirement
- China-Pakistan Economic Corridor seeks inclusion of Afghanistan trade
- Checkmate: Israel chess federation demands compensation for Saudi visa ban
- Russian hysteria on Christmas Day: Royal Navy shadows newest Russian missile frigate in North Sea
- Minister rules out link between HAARP and Iran earthquakes
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Season's greetings from US Empire means tidings of Phoenix-style torture and assassinations in Afghanistan
- The FBI strategy: Stonewall Russiagate until next year's Congressional elections
- Strategic competitors and the petro-yuan bombshell
- North Korea invites the US to prove Pyongyang's WannaCry connection with a show of evidence
- Moscow: Ukraine-bound US-Canadian weapons may end up in ME terrorists' hands
- 'Fake news' reports of a US-China 'Korean crisis' intel hotline
- Israeli deputy FM Hotovely: Ten more countries 'could' recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
- Hungary criticizes arrogance of US State Department's 'liberal cabal'
- Duterte's son resigns over allegations of drug smuggling
- How tech billionaires, the media, and intelligence agencies work together to deceive the public
- Thierry Meyssan: Trumps National Security Strategy lays out path for economic and social recovery of U.S.
- Gazprom: Arbitration for Ukraine gas debt rules in favor of Russia, Kiev claims of victory not in line with reality
- NY AG Schneiderman sues Trump admin a whopping 100 times
- Another one bites the dust: Corrupt FBI's McCabe announces early retirement
- China-Pakistan Economic Corridor seeks inclusion of Afghanistan trade
- Russian hysteria on Christmas Day: Royal Navy shadows newest Russian missile frigate in North Sea
- Season's greetings from US Empire means tidings of Phoenix-style torture and assassinations in Afghanistan
- Pentagon reveals US military 'lost' $9.7M worth of assets in Afghanistan due to army's negligence
- Leaders of Ukraine and Donbass agree to holiday prisoner swap
- Syrian military jet shot down by militants, pilot killed
- Erasing troublesome history: Massive trove of government files describing dark periods in Britain's past disappear from National Archives
- Checkmate: Israel chess federation demands compensation for Saudi visa ban
- Minister rules out link between HAARP and Iran earthquakes
- Gambian migrant tries to steal cross from Milan Christmas tree, gets detained
- Rolling Stone settles final defamation lawsuit with UVA fraternity
- 14yo girl who sent explicit photo to boyfriend could face 10 years in jail
- Sign contract before sex? Political correctness led by the Left is going to take the passion out of love
- Alleged British 'drug smuggler' escapes death penalty in Egypt for banned narcotic
- Visa & Mastercard prohibited from Russian financial technology
- Amazon, Microsoft staff busted buying prostitutes trapped in trafficking industry
- 70yo Russian woman blown off balcony by gale-force winds, taken to hospital in back of truck
- Palestinians infuriated by Israel's 'colonial construction plan' for East Jerusalem
- Family asked to take down "Jesus" sign because neighbor finds it offensive
- Germany: Overload in terrorist-related cases requires 2,000 more judges
- Sweden laments: It was a mistake to accept so many refugees
- 'Stench of countless decaying bodies everywhere' - RT reports from Mosul, six months after victory
- Oldest daughter of Eric Garner on life support in ICU after suffering heart attack
- Topless #MeToo/FEMEN activist attempts to kidnap baby Jesus from Vatican nativity scene
- Moscow bus plunges into pedestrian underpass - 5 killed
- Journalists handcuffed, barred from U.S. college campuses
- Julian Assange's Twitter account mysteriously goes dark
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Stone Age-carved rocks discovered on Danish island
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- The Julian calendar and the Groundhog year
- First genetic map of Ireland confirms basis for regional identity, Viking and Breton connections
- Declassified US documents prove Gorbachev WAS promised 'no eastward NATO expansion'
- SOTT Focus: The Vietnam War: CIA Terrorism as American Foreign Policy
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Silk Road central: US DoD satellite images reveal extraordinary archaeological sites in Afghanistan
- US law firm report: 'France complicit in committing 1994 Rwanda genocide'
- The US is not a democracy and it never was
- Student's gold pendant find is worth £145,000 and 'rewrites' Anglo Saxon history
- Cross-disciplinary study reveals the need for a rewrite of pre-Columbian history
- Heidelberg Uni physicists find evidence of an exotic state of matter
- Yowza! SpaceX launch stuns Californians with mysterious bright light in sky
- Space Skull returns: 'Halloween asteroid' to pass by Earth in 2018
- Biohackers playing God: "We are in the midst of a genetic revolution"
- Saturn's Rings
- Pathogenic research: Scientists can now create air transmissible Ebola and other lethal viruses
- Introducing Russia's new luxury car brand: Aurus
- Russia's hi-speed rail boom: Manufactured locally and set to traverse the world (VIDEO)
- Apple finally admits they slow down older models when a new iPhone is released
- What happened to the oceans on Mars? Scientists now think the water is locked in its rocks
- Study: Cosmic rays trigger climate change on Earth by increasing cloud cover
- Tokyo researchers accidentally discover new type of self-healing glass
- Infinite numbers and the 'grossone'
- Brain imaging bias: Whose brain represents the average?
- A new kind of spiral wave that embraces disorder is discovered (VIDEO)
- Boeing to unveil secret plane that will 'change future air power'
- A new approach for detecting planets in Alpha Centauri
- Peer reviewed 'science' losing credibility due to fraudulent research
- Flashback: Asteroid dust may influence weather, may play 'more important climate role than previously recognized'
- As CRISPR gene editing moves into new territory ethical debates on use in humans take on new urgency
- Harsh Winter Conditions Across Canada this Christmas
- US: Christmas brings Northeast blizzard, bitter cold in Midwest
- Baffling booms: Mysterious noises have been startling residents of Desert Hot Springs, California
- Record-shattering 53 inches of snow in 30 hours for Erie, Pennsylvania
- Upwards of 20 inches of overnight snow slams Petoskey, Michigan
- Thundersnow reported around Boston
- Lightning kills 80 people in Cambodia during 2017
- Still duping people years later - Al Gore asks for 'climate crisis' money
- Woman killed by 2 pit bull terriers in Bell County, Kentucky
- Severe weather and high winds leave over 72K in Poland without power on Christmas Eve
- SOTT Focus: SpaceX rocket launch spooks Californians with eerie glowing trail (VIDEOS)
- Vampire bats are killing hundreds of cattle every year in Peru
- Thomas Fire is now the largest wildfire in California history
- Thousands of dead fish without eyes found on beach in Pinetamare, Italy
- 97% climate change consensus? Meteorologists don't think so
- Massive flooding hits Cagayan de Oro, Philippines following Storm Vinta (UPDATE: More than 130 dead)
- 'Weird, strange trumpet sounds' heard in Queens, New York
- Baby injured in raccoon attack inside home in Philadelphia
- Deep snow covers Mauna Kea summit in Hawaii
- Rarely seen white morph gyrfalcon from the high Arctic spotted in New Brunswick, Canada
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Study tells us what we always knew: Family meals may boost kids' physical, mental health
- Animal abuse: California shelter proposing to put all dogs on vegan diet
- The pharmaceutical industry has a 'trillion' reasons: American Academy of Pediatrics attacks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Vaccine Safety
- Australian Federal law acknowledges lag time of up to two months between vaccination and onset of autoimmune disease
- Another day, another diet: The long, strange history of dieting fads
- Rabid vampire bats in Peru killing more cows than previously thought - study
- Senior moments: Poor memory tied to faulty brain rhythms during sleep
- The gut reacts: Repeated low-grade bacterial infections can trigger severe inflammatory disease
- Fasting can boost brainpower and give more energy to neurons
- Going after "vaccine hesitancy": How the medical-pharmaceutical-media apparatus suppresses vaccine safety concerns and protects financial interests
- EPA gives Monsanto an early holiday present - produces a revised cancer assessment that favors the pesticide industry's bottom line over public health
- Loneliness found to have a surprising link to Type 2 diabetes
- The safe first line of defense for clinical depression: Magnesium
- The most vaccinated & most unhealthy state in the United States: Mississippi
- SOTT Focus: Omega-3s and the Brain: Fish Intake Linked to Higher IQ and Better Sleep
- FDA announces plans to target "risky" homeopathic remedies
- SOTT Focus: Science and Mainstream Media Say Cure for Alzheimer's is Salad. Yes, Salad
- Florida mumps cases surge in 2017 - at least one-half of those infected were vaccinated
- A nation overdosed: US life expectancy falls for second straight year as mortality from drug overdoses soars
- Terrifying health threat: Outbreak of 'Christmas Tree Syndrome' ravages the Western world
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- America's painful self-delusion: Resolving our cognitive dissonance
- New research suggests five different types of depression and anxiety each with its own symptoms and effects on the brain
- Interview with Adrian Raine: How to spot a murderer's brain
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
Quote of the Day
Respect for the truth comes close to being the basis for all morality.
Recent Comments
What an incredible story!! Makes the detective novels I read look amateurish. I am very sorry for all those who miss their parents and for those...
Would have been a good article if it were based on actual facts on the ground
Yeah, and snow! Last year was worse though.
Y'know, it may be that 'gender X identity snowflakes' are just acting in concert with the current physical reality of their situation, and it...
A sideshow. To convince the world that they aren't really in cahoots.