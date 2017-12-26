Zakharchenko
The Donetsk People's Republics leader Alexander Zakharchenko said on Monday that a prisoner swap has been agreed by Ukraine and the DPR and Lugansk People's Republics (LPR) to occur December 27.

"Today a crucial event has taken place, the last conditions have been agreed and on December 27 the exchange by the 306 to 74 formula will be held," Zakharchenko said.

The LPR leader also said the republic was "ready to exchange prisoners on the conditions and in line with the agreements reached at today's meeting."

"We confirm our readiness to hold peace talks and resolve the conflict in Donbass by peaceful means," Pasechnik said.

"Today at the Svyato-Danilov Monastery the process has been completed on agreeing on all details concerning the exchange of prisoners between the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics and Ukraine," the Patriarch confirmed.