Robert Kraft Trump
© SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump announced that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told him of plans to build a factory in North Carolina as a result of his tax cut bill.

"He just wanted to let me know he's going to buy a big plant in the great state of North Carolina," Trump told reporters.

Kraft, who is Trump's friend, has visited and called the president since he took office. The Patriots even gave Trump a Super Bowl ring during their visit to the White House to celebrate their NFL championship.

The Kraft Group owns International Forest Products as well as RandWhitney, a packaging company.

Trump said that he had many calls from prominent business leaders who said that the tax bill would encourage them to invest more in the United States.

"They're going out and they're going to buy, frankly, factories that are closed, abandoned and now not going to be abandoned any longer," Trump said. "This is having a bigger impact - faster than I thought."