© SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told him of plans to build a factory in North Carolina as a result of his tax cut bill.Kraft, who is Trump's friend, has visited and called the president since he took office. The Patriots even gave Trump a Super Bowl ring during their visit to the White House to celebrate their NFL championship.The Kraft Group owns International Forest Products as well as RandWhitney, a packaging company."They're going out and they're going to buy, frankly, factories that are closed, abandoned and now not going to be abandoned any longer," Trump said. "This is having a bigger impact - faster than I thought."