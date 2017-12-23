© Alberto Egido ‏ / Twitter

Two people have been hospitalized and dozens more injured after a double-decker commuter train crashed into a barrier near Madrid.The incident occurred at around 4pm local time outside the Alcala de Henares station some 40kms (24 miles) east of the Spanish capital Friday, the country's railway operator Renfe confirmed. The company has now opened an investigation into the crash but said the train was travelling at a "very low speed."Emergency services have dispatched 20 units, including ambulances and a helicopter, to the scene according to El Diario. The 112 emergency center tweeted that someThe mayor of Alcala de Henares, Javier Rodríguez Palacios, also confirmed to the paper thatThe rescue operation ended at around 6:20pm local time.