Mauna Kea
Heavy snow has fallen on Mauna Kea, and more is expected as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Hawaii Island summits.

The Mauna Kea Access Road remains closed at the Visitor Information Station, rangers say.
"Plan on difficult travel conditions," the National Weather Service stated this morning. "Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected."

Mauna Kea already appears to be buried, according to the view from the observatory webcams that are not iced-over.


Keck 1 webcam, aimed NNE

Mauna Kea, as seen from snow covered Mauna Loa

Mauna Loa Summit is also closed, according to Hawaii Volcanoes Nationak Park. USGS webcams show deep snow at Mokuʻāweoweo Caldera.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the rest of Hawaii Island.