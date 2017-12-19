© YouTube

Supervisor Peter Strzok to the special counsel's investigation led by former Director Robert Mueller



All records related to the reassignment of FBI Supervisor Peter Strzok from the special counsel's investigation to another position within the FBI.



All SF-50 and/or SF-52 employment forms, as well as all related records of communication between any official, employee, or representative of the FBI and any other individual or entity.

Government watchdog Judicial Watch, famous for breaking scandals wide open,Specifically, Judicial Watch is seeking the following:The lawsuit comes after it was revealed Strzok, who worked as a lead investigator on the Clinton server investigation and for a short period on the Special Counsel, exchanged thousands of text messages with alleged mistress and FBI Attorney Lisa Page in 2016. The content of the messages included calling presidential candidate Donald Trump an "idiot" and "loathsome human." There was also discussion about an "insurance policy" should Trump get elected."It is disturbing the FBI has stonewalled our request about the Mr. Strzok demotion for four months," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. "One can only conclude the FBI and Justice Department (including Mr. Mueller's operation) wanted to hide the truth about how Strzok's and Page's political biases and misconduct have compromised both the Clinton email and Russia collusion investigations."