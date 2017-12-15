A Beverly Hills anesthesiologist was charged Wednesday with the murder of a 71-year-old patient.The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office said on Sept. 26, Stephen Kyosung Kim sedated his patient, Dr. Mark Greenspan, at Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center before a procedure.According to prosecutors,e. While Greenspan was in the facility's recovery room, prosecutors allege Kim gave him a lethal dose of Demerol.According to Beverly Hills police, a 911 call was made from the plastic surgery facility reporting a patient not breathing. Firefighters who responded to the scene attempted to revive Greenspan but were unsuccessful.Greenspan died after going into cardiac arrest, according to prosecutors.Police investigators said they determined that Kim was under the influence of narcotics while assisting in the surgery. Kim was arrested Wednesday. His bail was set at $1 million.If convicted, Kim could face 25 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.