High-Intensity Workouts Boost Memory



Fitness Response Appears to Go Hand in Hand With Brain Benefits



Exercise Also Increases Mitochondrial Biogenesis in Your Brain

"[M]itochondria do more than just help us produce energy and power our cells. Mitochondria are actually involved in determining which cell lives or dies ... This is mitochondrial therapy. We're now looking upon Alzheimer's and Parkinson's as acquired mitochondropathies or mitochondrial diseases that can be acquired by exposure to toxins, like we see with Parkinson's, or just direct toxic effects on mitochondria based upon diet.



For example, a high sugar diet is toxic to mitochondria. Here is yet [another] benefit to aerobic exercise that has just been published. It now looks as if those who engage in aerobic exercise have a wider diversity of gut bacteria. The more exercise you do, the more diverse are the organisms that live in your gut. That correlates with better health, reduced inflammation and a more balanced immune system."

Cardio Helps Grow a Bigger Brain

"Our data showed that, rather than actually increasing the size of the hippocampus per se, the main 'brain benefits' are due to aerobic exercise slowing down the deterioration in brain size. In other words, exercise can be seen as a maintenance program for the brain."



Exercise Triggers Neurogenesis



A Fit and Healthy Lifestyle Protects Against Dementia, Even if You're at High Risk

"[F]or executive functioning (the brain's ability to organize and regulate thought processes) scores were 83 percent higher in the intervention group, and processing speed was 150 percent higher.



According to professor [Miia] Kivipelto, 'Much previous research has shown that there are links between cognitive decline in older people and factors such as diet, heart health, and fitness. However, our study is the first large randomized controlled trial to show that an intensive program aimed at addressing these risk factors might be able to prevent cognitive decline in elderly people who are at risk of dementia.'"

Other Mechanisms by Which Exercise Boosts Brain Health

Improving and increasing blood flow to your brain



Your brain needs a significant supply of oxygen to function properly, which helps explain why what is good for your heart and cardiovascular system is also good for your brain. The increased blood flow that results from exercise allows your brain to almost immediately function better. As a result, you tend to feel more focused after a workout, which can improve your productivity at work and at home.



Reducing plaque formation



By altering the way damaging proteins reside inside your brain, exercise may help slow the development of Alzheimer's disease. In one animal study, significantly fewer damaging plaques and fewer bits of beta-amyloid peptides, associated with Alzheimer's, were found in mice that exercised.23



Decreasing bone morphogenetic protein (BMP)



BMP slows down the creation of new neurons, thereby reducing neurogenesis. If you have high levels of BMP, your brain grows slower and less nimble. Exercise reduces the impact of BMP so that your adult stem cells can continue performing their vital functions of keeping your brain agile. In animal research, mice with access to running wheels reduced the BMP in their brains by half in just one week.24,25



Boosting noggin



Exercise also results in a notable increase in another brain protein called noggin, which acts as a BMP antagonist. So, exercise not only reduces the detrimental effects of BMP, it simultaneously boosts the more beneficial noggin as well. This complex interplay between BMP and noggin appears to be a powerful factor that helps ensure the proliferation and youthfulness of your neurons.



Lowering inflammation



Exercise lowers your levels of inflammatory cytokines associated with chronic inflammation and obesity, both of which can adversely impact your brain function.26



Boosting neurotransmitters associated with mind and mood



Exercise also boosts natural "feel good" hormones and neurotransmitters associated with mood control, including endorphins, serotonin, dopamine, glutamate and GABA.



A study by Princeton University researchers revealed that exercising creates new, excitable neurons along with new neurons designed to release the GABA neurotransmitter, which inhibits excessive neuronal firing, helping to induce a natural state of calm.27 The mood-boosting benefits of exercise occur both immediately after a workout and continue on in the long term.



Metabolizing stress chemicals



Researchers have also teased out the mechanism by which exercise helps reduce stress and related depression - both of which are risk factors for dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Well-trained muscles have higher levels of an enzyme that helps metabolize a stress chemical called kynurenine. The finding suggests that exercising your muscles helps rid your body of harmful stress chemicals.28



It's Never Too Late to Benefit From Exercise