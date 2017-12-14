Under the current administration the US attitude towards Iran has hardened. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump claimed that a 2015 financial deal intended to limit Iran's nuclear program has helped the nation fund terrorism.
Speaking about the new strategy on Iran, ambassador Nikki Haley indicated US agencies and their international partners are currently scrutinizing Iran's ballistic missiles program, arms exports and "its support for terrorists, proxy fighters and dictators."
"Our new strategy was prompted by the undeniable fact that the Iranian regime's behaviour is growing worse. The nuclear deal has done nothing to moderate the regime's conduct in other areas."
Haley said the US will attempt to build a international coalition to "push back" against Iran.
She said missiles from Iran have been found in war zones across the Middle East.
"It's hard to find a conflict or a terrorist group in the Middle East that does not have Iran's fingerprints all over it."
Comment: Haley sounds like she is channeling John Kerry when he said, "You just don't in the 21st Century behave in 19th Century fashion by invading another country on completely trumped-up pretext."
The Iran government has stated that the country's weapons program is for defence purposes. The US envoy presented remains of a missile found in Saudi Arabia as proof of attacks against US allies in the Middle East. Haley said the missile's intended target was a civilian airport in Riyadh.
Weapon parts from a "kamikaze drone" and a boat fitted with a warhead were also mentioned as evidence of Iran backed aggression in the region. A date or location for when this additional weaponry was found was not announced by Haley.
The Government of Islamic Republic of Iran has since released a statement describing the evidence as "fabricated,"report Reuters.
Comment: Saudi Arabia has had a two-year blockade on Yemen, making it impossible for Iran to sneak in ballistic missiles. Furthermore a UN panel found no evidence that the missile launched at Saudi Arabia originally came from Iran. In fact, the panel found that the missile was a modification of a type that came form North Korea. Both Yemen and Iran have bought and modified the same missile type, which has been conviently ignored by the mainstream press. For further background on this deception see:
