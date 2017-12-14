© Yuri Gripas / Reuters



US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has described Iran as a "global threat" in a news conference outlining evidence of the nation's "destabilizing behavior" in the Middle East.Under the current administration the US attitude towards Iran has hardened. Earlier this year, President Donald Trump claimed that a 2015 financial deal intended to limit Iran's nuclear program has helped the nation fund terrorism.Speaking about the new strategy on Iran, ambassador Nikki Haley indicated US agencies and their international partners are currently scrutinizing Iran's ballistic missiles program, arms exports and "its support for terrorists, proxy fighters and dictators.""Our new strategy was prompted by the undeniable fact that the Iranian regime's behaviour is growing worse. The nuclear deal has done nothing to moderate the regime's conduct in other areas."Haley said the US will attempt to build a international coalition to "push back" against Iran.The Iran government has stated that the country's weapons program is for defence purposes. The US envoy presented remains of a missile found in Saudi Arabia as proof of attacks against US allies in the Middle East. Haley said the missile's intended target was a civilian airport in Riyadh.The Government of Islamic Republic of Iran has since released a statement describing the evidence as "fabricated,"report Reuters.