The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has extended its sanctions against Russia by adding six members of the national women's ice hockey team to the long list of athletes who are now prohibited from participating in any future Olympics."Today the International Olympic Committee has published new decisions from the Oswald Commission hearings, which are being conducted in the context of the Sochi 2014 forensic and analytic doping investigations," the IOC official statement read "As a result, six Russian ice-hockey players, Inna Dyubanok, Ekaterina Lebedeva, Ekaterina Pashkevich, Anna Shibanova, Ekaterina Smolentseva and Galina Skiba, have been sanctioned. The case opened against a seventh athlete has been closed without a sanction."The Olympic governing body did not exclude the possibility of opening new cases against Russian athletes as the investigation into alleged doping continues. "As some investigations are still ongoing (notably the forensic analysis of the bottles), it cannot be excluded that there might be new elements that would justify opening further new cases," the IOC said.Olympic and world champion Kriukov, whose participation in the upcoming Games in South Korea is now under threat, said that he was shattered by the news and expressed fear that he would suffer the same fate as his teammates who were sanctioned by the IOC last month.In November, six Russian skiers, including Olympic champion Alexander Legkov and the two-time Olympic runner-up Maxim Vylegzhanin, were slapped with life bans for any future Winter Games and had their Sochi records wiped out over alleged doping manipulations.Last week, the IOC banned Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, but permitted "clean" Russian athletes to perform in PyeongChang under a neutral flag.On Tuesday, the Olympic Assembly of the Russian Olympic Committee supported the athletes' decision to compete in South Korea as neutrals, rejecting the idea of boycotting the Games which had been voiced by several Russian officials, who insisted the country should retaliate against the IOC's ruling to ban its national emblems in PyeongChang.