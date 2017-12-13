The House Minority Leader, and highest ranking woman in the U.S. government, told reporters she thought it was "horrible" that Paula Jones was able to sue President Bill Clinton for sexual harassment in the 1990s.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pelosi recalled hearing the news that Jones would have her day in court. Pelosi said she was traveling with Bill and Hillary Clinton through Europe and stopped in London to meet with Prime Minister Tony Blair.
"It was very festive with President Clinton, Mrs. Clinton - here we were at 10 Downing Street, we go to a Cabinet meeting, they're about to have a press conference.
"The word comes to us that the court said, uh, that, uh Paula, Paula, what was her name? Jones? Jones could sue, could take the president to court," Pelosi said.
"It was horrible, oh, it was terrible, but it happened."
Pelosi went on to say the Jones case creates a "precedent" for suing a president.
But Jones's allegations are vastly different than those against Trump.
The Washington Post reported in 1998:
Jones filed her suit in May 1994, accusing Clinton of luring her to a suite at the Excelsior Hotel during a May 8, 1991, conference when he was governor of Arkansas and she was a state clerk. During that brief encounter, she said he touched her, tried to kiss her and dropped his pants and asked for oral sex. Clinton has denied that steadfastly, maintaining he does not even remember meeting her.Clinton paid Jones $850,000 to drop the case.
Only two weeks ago, Pelosi effectively dismissed claims of sexual harassment against Rep. John Conyers by calling him an icon.
"We are strengthened by due process," she said on "Meet the Press" on November 26.
"Just because someone is accused - and was it one accusation? Is it two? I think there has to be - John Conyers is an icon in our country. He has done a great deal to protect women - Violence Against Women Act, which the left - right-wing - is now quoting me as praising him for his work on that, and he did great work on that.
"But the fact is, as John reviews his case, which he knows, which I don't, I believe he will do the right thing," Pelosi said.
Conyers resigned last week after several former employees came forward with allegations against the 88-year-old congressman.
Comment: Good ol' 'Double Standard' Pelosi, at it again! It's "horrible" that an accuser was able to bring a case against Bill Clinton, but yet she's "proud" of Trump's accusers.