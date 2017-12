Epstein has spent the bulk of his adult life cultivating relationships with the worlds most powerful men. Flight logs show that from 2001 to 2003, Bill Clinton flew on Epsteins private plane, dubbed The Lolita Express by the press, 26 times. After Epsteins arrest in July 2006, federal tax records show Epstein donated $25,000 to the Clinton Foundation that year.

Opposition research firm Fusion GPS tried and failed to find evidence of a close relationship between then-candidate Donald Trump and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, whose 'Lolita Express" private jet ferried powerful clients to his private island, "Little St. James ."Epstein (who reportedly has an egg shaped penis ) pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting prostitution from a 14 year old girl in 2008 for which he served 13 months in jail - filed in 2006; including wiring his mansion with hidden cameras, secretly recording orgies involving high profile friends with underage girls for blackmail, and receiving sexual massages from high school girls up to three times a day according to his former house manager of 11 years.And as the NY Post detailed last year, Epstein and the Clintons are close.While trying to tie Trump to Epstein in an attempt to push the narrative to at least two reporters, Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS - the firm behind the unsubstantiated "Trump-Russia" dossier, found that the Trump-Epstein link appears purely social, according to the Washington Times , which writes "Journalist sources told The Washington Times that," adding "Ken Silverstein, the reporter who ultimately wrote an Epstein-Trump report, confirmed to The Times that Fusion had sourced the story."In January 2016, Vice.com ran Silverstein's story on Trump's ties to Epstein, which framed them as more social - including dinner parties, two plane trips, and Epstein hanging out at Trump's Mar-a-lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. As Radar reported last April, "According to an investigation by Radar," adding that Trump "once barred child molesterfrom his famed Mar-a-lago club after the presidential candidate caught him hitting on a young girl."Fusion GPS has been the subject of congressional investigation after it was revealed that the firm was behind the salacious 34-page "Trump-Russia" dossier, which relied in part on high level Kremlin officials, and was used to obtain a FISA warrant against the Trump campaign. Complying with subpoenas from House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes,revealed Fusion was paid $523,000 by a Russian businessman convicted of tax fraud and money laundering, whose lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, was a key figure in the infamous June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower arranged by Fusion GPS associate Rob Goldstone.Moreover, Simpson met with Natalia Veselnitskaya hours before the Trump Tower meeting, and also met with Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta the day after the 34-page dossier was published by BuzzFeed. The Daily Caller's Chuck Ross reported last month that the heavily redacted Fusion GPS bank records reveal thatRoss also reports that law firm Baker Hostelter paid Fusionbetween March and October 2016 on behalf of a company owned by Russian businessman and money launderer Denis Katsyv to research Bill Browder, a London banker who helped push through the Magnitsky Act - named after deceased Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who Browder hired to investigate Russian corruption.Besides the "Dossier" and the Jeffrey Epstein story, Fusion GPS pushed the story that a secret email server existed between Trump Tower and Moscow's Alfa Bank. The report never gained traction after internet sleuths traced the IP address to a marketing server located outside Philadelphia. Tying Alpha Bank to the Dossier,in two separate cases by three Russian businessmen-bankers in US District Court for their inclusion in the Dossier, along with the 'secret server' story pushed by Glenn Simpson."Even though the Dossier contained unverified allegations, Defendants recklessly placed it beyond their control and allowed it to fall into the hands of media devoted to breaking news on the hottest subject of the day: the Trump candidacy," the suit alleges.Keep in mind through all of this that Hillary Clinton was "supposed" to win, which did not happenwith the dossier, the Trump Tower meeting, and the Alfa bank connection - all of which have turned out to be epic fails.