The current debate in the European Union pertains to freedom and to the question of whether all countries should be "obligated to become an immigration country", or they can retain the sovereignty "to say no to that future", Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview broadcast on commercial Echo TV on Thursday night.

Commenting on a hearing by the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) in Brussels, Orban said that Hungary has cleared up all debated issues regarding democracy before 2013 with the European Union. Hungary has "no debate on democracy", while the European Parliament (EP) uses it as an excuse to attack the country, he said.

The EP is the "politically most motivated" part of the "Brussels machinery", Orban said. If something happening in Hungary harms the interests of great powers, companies or people, the EP will be the first "to leap to attack our country", he added.

Commenting on the three infringement procedures being turned over to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Orban said that these are issues to be taken seriously, and Hungary should present its arguments convincingly. He insisted that the issues "of the university (CEU), the pseudo-NGOs and the quota scheme" all lead to US financier George Soros, "whose problems in turn lead to the issue of immigration". The CEU is Soros's university, he funds and directs the NGOs, and migration is part of his plan, he said.

Orban showed a document in the interview, saying it was Soros's six-point plan under which Europe should be turned into a mixed culture. The Hungarian government fights against "a very real plan", he said.


There is an ever growing gap between what western European people think of immigration and their leaders' actions, Orban said. This gap "could only grow up to a certain point" and then the people will "sack their leaders", he warned. "In the end, the majority will follow our views", he added.

Hungary should learn from the errors of the West, Orban said. Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but to a lower one. This should be forestalled while there is still time, he said.

Many of those purporting migration "believe truly" that mixing cultures is the path to the development of mankind. This might be inspirational, "but it is against common sense", he said. Accepting people from very remote cultures among us does not lead to a beautiful life, but to parallel societies. We would import hatred, anti-Semitism, the end of the equality of women and of freedom of religion, he said.

