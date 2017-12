CNN has had a rough 2017 and it's not even over yet. The news network has repeatedly made key errors when breaking big stories, only to get embarrassed when the facts come to light.Here are seven times CNN botched the news in 2017.CNN ran a story on June 6 that claimed former FBI Director James Comey would use his testimony the next day to refuteThat story was debunked the same day when Comey's prepared remarks were released to the public, showing that Comey would actually confirm, rather than refute, Trump's assertion.The botched story had four bylines, including those of three veteran journalists: anchor Jake Tapper, chief political analyst Gloria Borger and executive editor Eric Lichtblau, who had recently joined CNN from The New York Times. CNN was forced to rewrite the piece with a correction noting the error.Later that month, CNN.com. After an intense public backlash, three key members of CNN's investigative team resigned over their role in the retracted story. The network pulled its investigative team off the Russia story shortly afterwards.CNN was one of several establishment media outlets to spread fake news about a new study on Russian influence efforts in the United States. CNN cited the study, from the Oxford Internet Institute, to show that fake news targeted swing states during election week. But the study didn't show that, as The Daily Caller first reported The study focused on "junk news," not "fake news," and then deliberately included conservative outlets like the Washington Examiner and Breitbart News in their definition of "fake news."CNN spread fake news to its viewers during a segment on the infamous anti-Trump dossier in October. While CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer discussed the dossier, the chyron on his show indicated that a Republican donor had initially funded the dossier. That is incorrect.During President Trump's visit to Japan last month, CNN spread two false narratives about the president.CNN zoomed in close on Trump while he and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were feeding the fish, appearing to show the president making the embarrassing mistake. The video went viral and Trump was mocked on social media.The full video, however, showed that Trump followed Abe's lead and only dumped out his box of fish food after his host had done the same.In the second false narrative that CNN spread during Trump's Japan visit,"Trump asks Japan to build cars in the U.S. It already does," CNN Money's Daniel Shane wrote As TheDC's Alex Pfeiffer noted at the time, Trump's full remarks - which Shane left out - clearly showed that Trump was aware of the fact that Japan makes cars in the U.S. His remark, which CNN took seriously, appeared to be a joke.CNN botched another "bombshell" on Friday when it reported that Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump campaign had received advanced access to stolen emails published by WikiLeaks.before TheDC's Chuck Ross debunked it , revealing several serious errors with the story.