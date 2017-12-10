The port of Algiers, Algeria
Algerian customs authorities have seized a ship in the port of Algiers carrying three large containers loaded with Israeli made clothes and imported through a private company in Algiers from China, Echourouk newspaper reported.

The paper quoted customs sources as saying that they searched the containers after receiving information that a private importer had brought large quantities of Israeli made clothes for children, men and women.

According to the sources, the customs inspectors found clothes for children, men and women which had "Made in Israel" written on them in all the containers.

The customs authorities seized the goods on Tuesday and handed over the case file to the public prosecutor who in turn ordered the competent authorities to investigate the case.

The newspaper said the Algerian authorities will summon the owner of the importing company for further investigation.

The customs authorities have also issued an 11 billion dinar ($0.1 billion) fine against the importer and opened an investigation in to the case.

Algeria maintains no diplomatic or trade ties with Israel considering it an occupying power.