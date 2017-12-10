© US Army Africa/Flickr



Algerian customs authorities have seized a ship in the port of Algiers carrying three large containers loaded with Israeli made clothes and imported through a private company in Algiers from China, Echourouk newspaper reported.The paper quoted customs sources as saying that they searched the containers after receiving information that a private importer had brought large quantities of Israeli made clothes for children, men and women.The customs authorities seized the goods on Tuesday and handed over the case file to the public prosecutor who in turn ordered the competent authorities to investigate the case.The newspaper said the Algerian authorities will summon the owner of the importing company for further investigation.Algeria maintains no diplomatic or trade ties with Israel considering it an occupying power.