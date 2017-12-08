Officials have confirmed that one woman was killed in a dog attack this morning while another woman was injured.The Jackson County Sheriff's office said they received a call around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday about a dog attack at County Road 121 in Jackson County; right outside of SectionOfficials said that the dog tried to attack a deputy and was shot. Scottsboro Animal Control along with deputies and Section Police rounded up another four dogs involved.and released according to authorities.Deputies are still investigating how the attack started.The four dogs are being held at Williams Animal Clinic in Scottsboro. Sheriff Chuck Phillips says the dogs will stay at the vet for 10 days then will be taken to the pound. A judge will decide the fate of the dogs.That's the only complaint we have ever had on them," Sheriff Phillips said.He said the owner of the dogs is liable for their actions. "What we will be doing is preparing a case for the grand jury. It will go before a grand jury in March. We will have to wait for the autopsy results before we take it that far." Sheriff Phillips explained.