​"We are looking at the legality now. ​This is double taxation. ​T​hey are taxing the taxes​," said Gov. Cuomo during a conference call with California Gov. Jerry Brown and New Jersey Gov.-elect Phil Murphy.​​"This ​is ​from the party that is against taxation​. This takes from the richest states and has them subsidize a tax cut for the less wealthy states. It ​may well be illegal and unconstitutional."Brown said the tax plan, which Republican lawmakers insist will spur the economy, will not only negatively affect high-tax states but the country as a whole.​"They're hurting California, Massachusetts and New York but they're also hurting the United States. They're attacking the vital sinews of the American economy. It's really stupid​," he said. "The right thing for America is to defeat this bill."​The Senate and the House have passed their tax plans - and both eliminate state and local income tax deductions and limit property tax deductions to $10,000​.The two chambers now have to reconcile their versions, and President Trump said he wants a bill ready to sign by the end of the year.Murphy said​ there's still time to stop it.​"We're in the ninth inning," he said.