MSNBC is set to cut ties with its contributor Sam Seder after an offensive tweet Seder posted in 2009 resurfaced this past week, according to an exclusive report from The Wrap.

In the tweet, which has since been deleted, Seder wrote "Dont care re Polanski, but i hope if my daughter is ever raped it is by an older truly talented man w/ a great sense of mise en scene":


The Wrap reported that the decision not to renew Seder's contract resulted from the tweet. A source familiar with the situation told The Wrap that "Internally there was disgust over the tweet."

The tweet from Seder came during a time when many in Hollywood were demanding Polanski be allowed to return to the United States.

Polanski is currently a fugitive in France after fleeing the United States rather than stand trial for child rape. Just today, The Sun reported that Polanski faces a new criminal investigation after seven more accusers have come public.

Seder's tweet was first brought to light by journalist and filmmaker Mike Cernovich, who wrote an accompanying post titled "MSNBC Contributor Sam Seder Endorses Polanki's Sex Crimes in Now Deleted Tweet."