Fox News' Tucker Carlson interviewed a professor Monday and compared higher education's support of open borders for America with their own admission policies.The Daily Caller co-founder told Johns Hopkins University professor Wendy Osefo, "I'm hearing on college campuses that you can't keep people out of this country just because they don't know anything, or can speak your language, or don't have any money. You have to let them in and if you don't you're a racist.""You're not racist," Osefo said.He responded, "Well, thank you for conceding that." He continued, "Why don't you apply the same standards to your college? Why keep it this tiny little elite place?"Osefo said, "It's not. It's not. It's really not. These universities..."Tucker asked, "What's the admissions rate at the school you work at? ""Well, I'm not going to tell you," she responded.Carlson also said,