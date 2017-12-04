Dozens of dead sharks have washed up on a North Queensland beach, with mystery surrounding how the animals died.Concerned resident Lance Payne made the grisly discovery last month while scouring Louisa Creek Beach, south of Mackay.Mr Payne first first came across the dead beasts in early November, while searching the beach for coal.Taking to Facebook, he stated that there appeared to be only one species that had washed up on the shore.and even some poor hammer heads'.'I was so disappointed to see it killed at such a young age,' Mr Payne told Yahoo 7.His initial suspicious were that the sharks had been killed to be used in the Chinese delicacy shark fin soup.However, other theories Mr Payne suggested included them running into fishing nets, as well as a lack of oxygen in the water due to a nearby coal mining facility.Daily Mail Australia has contacted Queensland Fisheries for comment.