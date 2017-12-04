Lyn Rootes captured the heavy snowfall from her shack at Wilburville in central Tasmania.
© Lyn Rootes
Snow has fallen in Tasmania's Highlands as wild weather has stuck the state.

Owners of the hotel posted images on Facebook today after noticing a power problem during the night.

"Nice surprise- just stuck my nose out to see why the power flickered. SNOW now back to bed for me," the post said.

It was still snowing at 7am.

Police have issued a warning to road users after a landslip in the state's South and a deep low pressure system settles in over the state.

On Sunday morning Tasmania Police warned motorists of adverse weather conditions as more than 30mm of rain fell across many areas in the state in the state's South and East.

Hobart airport had received 36.4mm and Mt Wellington had 52mm by 8am.


Snowy weather at the Great Lakes Hotel in the Tasmanian Highlands.
© Great Lakes Hotel
Snowy weather at Great Lakes Hotel in the Tasmanian Highlands.
© Great Lakes Hotel
The rain had led to a small rock slide on Nicholls Rivulet Road, half way between Oyster Cove and Nicholls Rivulet.

"Motorists are asked to drive according to the road conditions, allow a safe distance between other vehicles and take extreme care due to heavy rainfalls, particularly in the East and South East of Tasmania," police said.

Locations which may be particularly affected by rain include St Helens, Swansea,

Bicheno, Orford, Scamander and Dodges Ferry.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issue several warnings including flood warnings in the North and

Other warnings include marine wind warnings, initial minor flood warning for the North Esk River, initial minor flood warning for the South Esk River, flood watch for North Esk and South Esk River basins,

There are severe weather warning for East Coast and parts of South East, North East and Midlands forecast districts.

There's also a warning to sheep graziers for Furneaux Islands, Central North, North East, Midlands, East Coast, Upper Derwent Valley and South East forecast districts and road weather alertsor Tasmania for Central North, North East, Midlands, East Coast and South East forecast districts.

Source: The Mercury