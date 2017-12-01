© Sean Gallup/Getty Images



© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

Surge in refugees - most of them Muslim - between 2014 and mid-2016

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

Syria is top origin country not only for refugees but also for all Muslim migrants to Europe

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

Iraqi and Syrian refugees perceived as less of a threat in countries where more of them have sought asylum

© Pew Research Center

EU restrictions on migration tightening after surge

How Europe's Muslim population is projected to change in future decades

© Pew Research Center

© Pew Research Center

Muslims have an average of one more child per woman than other Europeans

Young Muslim population in Europe contributes to growth