New Study Indicates that Widespread Exposure to Aluminum Is Setting the Stage for Catastrophic Neurological Damage

Documenting Aluminum in the ASD Brain

Study Design



Quantitative component: First, the investigators used graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry (GRAAS) to measure aluminum content in frozen brain tissue samples. Frozen tissue was available from one female donor (age 44) and four male donors (ages 15, 22, 33 and 50) who, when alive, had a confirmed ASD diagnosis. The researchers quantified aluminum levels in 59 tissue samples representing five different areas of the brain (frontal, parietal, occipital, temporal and hippocampal).



Qualitative component: Using a technique called fluorescence microscopy, the researchers visualized aluminum deposits according to their presence (a) inside versus outside the brain cells and (b) in the two types of brain tissue (grey matter versus white matter). For this component, fixed tissue samples were available for the same five donors plus an additional five donors diagnosed with ASD, including two females (ages 13 and 29) and three males (ages 14, 22 and 29).

All five individuals had at least one brain tissue with a "pathologically significant" level of aluminum, defined as greater than or equal to 3.00 micrograms per gram of dry brain weight (μg/g dry wt). (Dr. Exley and colleagues developed categories to classify aluminum-related pathology after conducting other brain studies, wherein older adults who died healthy had less than 1 μg/g dry wt of brain aluminum.)

Roughly two-thirds (67%) of all the tissue samples displayed a pathologically significant aluminum content.

Aluminum levels were particularly high in the male brains, including in a 15-year-old boy with ASD who had the study's single highest brain aluminum measurement (22.11 μg/g dry wt)—many times higher than the pathologically significant threshold and far greater than levels that might be considered as acceptable even for an aged adult.

Some of the elevated aluminum levels rivaled the very high levels historically reported in victims of dialysis encephalopathy syndrome (a serious iatrogenic disorder resulting from aluminum-containing dialysis solutions).

Across the 10 donors, the investigators identified 150 aluminum deposits. All 10 donors had aluminum deposits in at least one tissue.

Aluminum deposits were markedly more prevalent in males than females (129 deposits in seven males, averaging over 18 deposits each, versus 21 deposits in three females, for an average of 7).

In males, most aluminum deposits were inside cells (80/129), whereas aluminum deposits in females were primarily extracellular (15/21). The majority of intracellular aluminum was inside non-neuronal cells (microglia and astrocytes).

Aluminum was present in both grey matter (88 deposits) and white matter (62 deposits). (The brain's grey matter serves to process information, while the white matter provides connectivity.)

. (The brain's grey matter serves to process information, while the white matter provides connectivity.) The researchers also identified aluminum-loaded lymphocytes in the meninges (the layers of protective tissue that surround the brain and spinal cord) and in similar inflammatory cells in the vasculature, furnishing evidence of aluminum's entry into the brain "via immune cells circulating in the blood and lymph" and perhaps explaining how youth with ASD came to acquire such shockingly high levels of brain aluminum.

The Importance of Glial Cells

...environmental factors can alter microglia function, negatively affecting brain development and synaptic connectivity; when this occurs during important developmental periods, there may be 'consequences throughout life.'

The Most Pervasive Exposure to Aluminum

The extreme levels of aluminum found in the brains of the study's teenage donors have alarming implications for the entire generation of highly aluminum-vaccinated children.

