© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentye

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Brussels

Baltic states

Eurasian Economic Union

but not in interest of the US.

when the views of the

Baltic States

, Poland and some other countries determine EU policy, then it is a poisoned atmosphere, which a peace policy can't be built within.

Syria

Daesh

Aleppo

The focus

Mosul

Syria

In the reports about the US, we hear about collateral damage, but when it comes to Russia, we are told about war crimes?

© Ilona Pfeffer



Eastern Europe

There is an awkward atmosphere that keeps people from saying what they think or what they have found out because they have to take into account negative consequences.