'Bromances' are threatening heterosexual relationships, researchers say, as men surveyed report sharing beds, cuddling and getting more emotional satisfaction out of male friendships than those with women.One man surveyed, 'Harvey,' said: "Well, for example, Tim knows I love listening to Taylor Swift and Beyonce, but I keep that quiet because [my girlfriend] would judge me. I feel like I have to be more manly around her."All participants had 'bromantic' friends whom they had known for at least 18 months and lived with.One man called 'Aaron' told researchers: "We hug when we meet, and we sleep in the same bed when we have sleepovers. Everyone knows it, and nobody is bothered by it because they do it as well."When asked to describe the difference between a 'bromance' and a romance, 'Bob' answered: "Sex really. That's all."Bromances, or "homosocial relationships," have grown more acceptable in recent decades as men no longer fear showing affection towards each other."Participants state that the lack of boundaries and judgement in a bromance is expressed as emotionally rivalling the benefits of a heterosexual romance.