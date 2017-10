Communism was dead, but capitalism had not yet found its accomplished form, as a planetary universal under a singular hegemon. The free market was not yet worldwide... In the hierarchy of states, nations did not always know their place."

"If you remove the English army tomorrow and hoist the green flag over Dublin Castle, unless you set about the organization of the Socialist Republic your efforts would be in vain. England would still rule you. She would rule you through her capitalists, through her landlords, through her financiers, through the whole array of commercial and individualist institutions she has planted in this country and watered with the tears of our mothers and the blood of our martyrs."

With Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont stepping back from the brink in the midst of rising tensions in Spain over the region's bid for independence,given the prospect of a severe response from Madrid.Though tensions may have ratcheted down - at least temporarily - the underlying issue fueling this crisis , along with the various other crises that have been and are still unfolding around the world, has by no means been resolved.When Karl Marx wrote in his Communist Manifesto that modern "bourgeois society is the sorcerer who is no longer able to control the powers of the nether world whom he has called up by his spells," he could have been describing today's crisis within neoliberalism, one that evinces no sign of abating anytime soon. In fact, far from abating it is a crisis that has merely been intensified by the actions of the economic elites and various governments which rule in their interests throughout the West and wherever Western liberal democratic ideas predominate. The current and escalating crisis engulfing Spain over Catalan independence is a case in point.Having attended the mass opposition march and rally to Catalan independence in Barcelona on October 8, I was struck by the fact thatinvolving the introduction of draconian austerity by the Spanish government in Madrid over the past few years -The fact it is happening is an indictment of the aforementioned economic elites and their political bag carriers;- one that sits as a tyrant over the lives of the vast majority living under it, rather than serve their needs - but that their only response to global economic recession that erupted in 2008 due to the contradictions and irrationality embedded within it, has been toThe result has been a deepening of the very crisis they have asserted that austerity would overcome.In the case of Catalan separatism, it is no coincidence that this crisis has arrived on the back of theintroduced by Madrid in 2010, responsible for pushing millions across the country, including Catalonia, into poverty and unemployment. Add the ingredients ofThe situation is similar when it comes to the emergence of the movement forfrom the UK in recent years. Then we havethe spread and growth in support for nationalist and anti-EU parties across Europe, thein the US, and going further back, the, prior to its transmogrification into anIt is a one-size fits all economic system which carries with it a particular set of liberal values that are no respecter of borders, cultures or specific national identities, diminishing the ability of states to take economic measures in the interests of their own people rather than the multinational banks and corporations that in truth are in command.The instability and wreckage wrought in the name of this economic system, and its accompanying liberal values, have not only fueled separatist and nationalist movements in the West,beginning from the demise of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.As Perry Anderson writes of this world-historical event and its implications:The Russian people felt the whip hand of neoliberal economics during the 1990s, the same decade that saw the destruction of Yugoslavia, followed the next decade by the destruction of Iraq as Washington reached to assert full spectrum dominance, using the atrocity of 9/11 as a pretext. Afghanistan, Libya, the conflict in Syria, sanctions on Cuba, North Korea -Understanding the nature of this monster requires that we resist the easy option of treating all of the various conflicts and crises around the world in isolation. They are not isolated,Whatever happens in Catalonia, the needs of the region's people will not be met by merely changing the national flag flying over the municipal buildings. You can't eat a flag - a flag does not put food on the table, heat a home, or educate children.Irish rebel leader James Connolly, executed by the British for his part in the Easter Rising in Dublin of 1916, prior to leading his men out to fight and die for Ireland's national liberation, left no doubt of the folly in believing that independence in itself would be enough:The people of Catalonia should take note.