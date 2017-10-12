A Kauai man says he was attacked by a shark Monday.Mitch Milan and his friend were surfing at Davidson's beach, a surf break south of Kekaha."Honestly i feel extremely spared for Gary and I both this could have ended really, really bad. This might not have ended up anything like this had I been alone. Might still be looking for what's left of me," said shark attack victim Mitch Milan.Kauai officials did not receive any official notice of a shark attack but posted warning signs as a precaution Tuesday.Those signs have been removed.