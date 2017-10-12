Earth Changes
Man attacked by shark near Kekaha, Hawaii
khon2.com
Wed, 11 Oct 2017 18:55 UTC
Mitch Milan and his friend were surfing at Davidson's beach, a surf break south of Kekaha.
That's when he says a shark bit his left hand and his board.
The two were able to make it to shore.
Milan says he received 50 stitches on his left hand.
"Honestly i feel extremely spared for Gary and I both this could have ended really, really bad. This might not have ended up anything like this had I been alone. Might still be looking for what's left of me," said shark attack victim Mitch Milan.
Kauai officials did not receive any official notice of a shark attack but posted warning signs as a precaution Tuesday.
Those signs have been removed.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Evidence found at Viking burials sites suggests link between Nordic tribes and Islam
- 'Cooked to death': The lethal toll of hot U.S. prisons
- Man attacked by shark near Kekaha, Hawaii
- Imran Awan accessed House server from Pakistan, Judicial Watch calls for investigation into possible link with DNC 'hack'
- Hypocritical journalists covering 'Russian influence' on social media not bothered by US government online psyops
- Kayaker fights off aggressive hammerhead shark near Santa Barbara, California
- Despite Trump, a U.S.-Russia detente is still absolutely necessary
- "Gigantic bird" seen in Puerto Rico, and the "bedroom visitor" that followed
- The Earth - Mars Connection
- New UK legislation seeks tougher penalties for any type of involvement in terror plot
- US has already 'lit fuse of war,' nuclear arms not subject to negotiations, says N. Korea's FM
- Spreading "freedom": Rape of Vietnamese women during US invasion was considered standard operating procedure for American troops
- Russian court issues arrest warrants for 4 Ukrainians suspected of attacking Russian embassy
- Author of dodgy anti-Trump dossier slapped with congressional subpoena
- Majority of Russians want to continue providing aid to Syrians after war is over
- Infamous ISIS recruiter Sally "White Widow" Jones reportedly killed in U.S. drone strike
- US Navy punishes USS McCain captain and EO for August collision
- How a former Russian estate agent went on to kidnap her son and become an ISIS recruiter
- After 14 years of US-led devestation in Iraq, Russia leads reconstruction of energy sectors freed from ISIS control
- US pulls out of UN cultural body UNESCO over "anti-Israeli bias" - Israel to soon follow suit
- Imran Awan accessed House server from Pakistan, Judicial Watch calls for investigation into possible link with DNC 'hack'
- Hypocritical journalists covering 'Russian influence' on social media not bothered by US government online psyops
- Despite Trump, a U.S.-Russia detente is still absolutely necessary
- New UK legislation seeks tougher penalties for any type of involvement in terror plot
- US has already 'lit fuse of war,' nuclear arms not subject to negotiations, says N. Korea's FM
- Spreading "freedom": Rape of Vietnamese women during US invasion was considered standard operating procedure for American troops
- Author of dodgy anti-Trump dossier slapped with congressional subpoena
- US Navy punishes USS McCain captain and EO for August collision
- After 14 years of US-led devestation in Iraq, Russia leads reconstruction of energy sectors freed from ISIS control
- US pulls out of UN cultural body UNESCO over "anti-Israeli bias" - Israel to soon follow suit
- The anti-Kaspersky campaign: Spies and spin, because Kaspersky can't be breached
- Syria rebel chief Mohammed Alloush: New de-escalation zone set up in Syria, thanks to the Russian and Egyptian efforts
- If the shoe fits: Russia once again accuses US-led coalition of "pretending to fight ISIS"
- Trump meets with Kissinger again in White House
- Killary's shameful response to Weinstein sex scandal prompts Twitter rage
- 'We don't need you': President Erdogan accuses Washington of 'sacrificing' relations with Turkey
- At least 2 dozen grenades, thousands of bullets stolen from IDF base, second heist in two weeks
- Trump Administration announces plan to crack down on worker visa abuse
- 3 US Congressmen attempting force US to stop aiding Saudi's "unconstitutional" war in Yemen
- Russia wants US to explain its blindness regarding militants operating near US forces in Syria
- 'Cooked to death': The lethal toll of hot U.S. prisons
- Russian court issues arrest warrants for 4 Ukrainians suspected of attacking Russian embassy
- Majority of Russians want to continue providing aid to Syrians after war is over
- Infamous ISIS recruiter Sally "White Widow" Jones reportedly killed in U.S. drone strike
- How a former Russian estate agent went on to kidnap her son and become an ISIS recruiter
- UK hospital to ban smokers from receiving treatment if caught smoking on grounds and refuse to stop
- New Yorker's Weinstein expose: Multiple accounts of assault, rape
- 4yo girl saved from pedophile after police posted pictures of her found on dark web
- NFL commissioner Goodell issues memo to teams on national anthem, saying "everyone should stand for anthem"
- Las Vegas mass shooting, version 3.0 - Now gunman unleashed 200 rounds on security guard a full 6 minutes BEFORE opening fire on concert - UPDATES
- Sports official suggests putting microchips in athletes to prevent doping
- 4yo girl dies after accidentally pulling trigger of gun while reaching into grandmother's purse for candy
- Illinois man who lost home to foreclosure found dead in debris after explosion
- Nurse forcibly arrested for not allowing cop to draw blood of unconscious patient who was a victim - UPDATE: Cop fired for actions against nurse
- Just the beginning: Detroit mother sentenced to jail for not vaccinating her son - UPDATE: Mom loses primary custody of son
- Poll finds Republicans not consistent champions of free speech
- Missouri Supreme Court to decide if abortion rules violate Satanist's religious freedom
- 'The Lobby': Al Jazeera reporter goes undercover to investigate pro-Israel orgs in Washington for new documentary
- California governor vetoes bans on smoking at beaches and parks, calling them too coercive
- Indiana dentist kept 14-year-old daughter in a cage and molested her
- Evidence found at Viking burials sites suggests link between Nordic tribes and Islam
- The Earth - Mars Connection
- 'In the Spider Web of the Secret Services': New book on how the CIA killed its own politicians and operatives during the cold war
- Archaeologists decipher symbols on 3,200-year-old stone slab telling of invasions of mysterious Trojan Sea People
- Roman site of Julius Caesar's assassination identified
- Early Bronze Age male skeleton wearing jewelry found in Turkey
- Theory says it's actually the year 1720 because the early Middle Ages were faked
- Newly found documents show bullet was found in JFK's limo, never reported
- The story of King Arthur and his knights may have been created
- Recovering cuneiform, the world's oldest known writing
- 3 mass shootings that the US government would rather you forgot - Because they were responsible for them
- Prehistoric humans developed sophisticated social systems to prevent inbreeding
- October 5, 2000: Remembering Yugoslavia, the West's first color revolution victim
- Vietnamese farmer discovers a spectacular world: Sơn Đoòng cave estimated 5M years old is the world's largest cave
- Addicts, armies and agents: How the CIA turned Vietnam and Laos into a lucrative drug trafficking enterprise
- Pre-dynastic rock art discovered in Egypt
- US-UK intelligence 'hold key' to the demise of UN Sec. Gen. Dag Hammarskjold 56 years ago
- Camp Algiers: An internment camp for Nazi sympathizers and Jewish refugees, erased from US history
- Vikings were never the pure-bred master race that white supremacists would like to portray
- Tarxien Temples: Testaments to the architectural, artistic, and technological abilities of ancient Malta
- Scientists find treatment that causes cancer cells to self-destruct - without affecting healthy cells
- NASA shares detailed images of Martian pits believed to have been formed by glaciers
- Most luminous white dwarf eruption spotted by astronomers
- Mitochondrial DNA could be used to predict risk of heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths a decade before they happen
- Like the mythical monster Hydra: Some plants grow bigger while boosting chemical defenses when clipped
- Puzzling spike in radioactive particles across Europe, baffles scientists
- Dr. Henry Bauer interview discussing the corruption of science
- The TC4 asteroid, slated to make a close call with Earth, will be used to test early warning systems
- Scientists have finally found half of the universe's missing matter
- Scientists to explore 120,000yo ecosystem uncovered after trillion-ton iceberg broke from Larsen C Ice Shelf
- Did you know the Moon once had an atmosphere?
- GMO - chicken sperm key to creating cancer-fighting eggs
- Expert hacker shows how easy it is to hack wireless tech
- 'Antibiotic apocalypse': Drug-resistant gene has spread around the world within 2 years
- Thunderbolts Space News: 'Dirty snowballs' falsified - NASA fails to notice
- Comet 01-ASAS-SN brightens unexpectedly
- HIV gene therapy could literally end fatal brain disease
- Is asking whether we live in a simulation scientific?
- Some types of UFOs and mysterious booms may be the secret SR-72
- The Vika: Mythical monster rat found in the Solomon Islands
- Man attacked by shark near Kekaha, Hawaii
- Kayaker fights off aggressive hammerhead shark near Santa Barbara, California
- Stunning fire rainbow illuminates the sky in a multi-colored display of light in northern Thailand
- Three rottweilers kill security guard in South Africa
- Dead humpback whale found off Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland
- Huge damage after deadly supercell thunderstorm hits three South African provinces
- Floods and landslides in Vietnam kill 37 people, thousands evacuated
- California wildfires: At least 10 dead, 1,500 structures destroyed as 20,000 flee flames sweeping through wine country (UPDATES)
- 50-foot long sinkhole damages homes in New York mobile home park
- Dead rays found on beach in Auckland, New Zealand
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - September 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Shinmoedake volcano in Japan erupts for first time in six years
- Lightning strikes claim 75 lives in the Indian state of Karnataka this year
- Mini-whirlwind forms suddenly over hotel pool in Lindos, Greece
- 3 bottlenose dolphins found dead or dying along the Jersey Shore
- Heavy blanket of spring snow covers parts of Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
- Strong shallow 6.7 earthquake strikes near Bouvet Island in the South Atlantic
- Tropical storm Ophelia poised to tie a hurricane season record more than a century old
- Anaheim Hills, California: Twenty-four homes burned so far in 6K-acre Canyon Fire
- 40 earthquake tremors in 48 hours hit La Palma, Canary Islands
- Man videos 'meteorite strike' in Cairns, Australia; loud explosion heard
- Bolide streaks over western France
- South Carolina home hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen in sky before fire breaks out in New Hampshire mountains
- Three meteor fireballs explode in the night sky over China
- NASA captures meteor fireball over Arizona, sonic boom picked up by seismometer
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- The 7 threats of EMF technology
- Experts warn that U.S. isn't prepared for a flu pandemic
- Kids who spend more time outdoors could have better eyesight
- Wise traditions: The Inupiat's fight for the right to be well nourished
- Does acupuncture work by re-mapping the brain?
- It's "flu-shot season" again: What you may not know about the flu shot
- Researchers are investigating whether antidepressants might be useful for prophylactic purposes
- Top unnecessary medical treatments - according to scientists
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Time to pay real attention to children's health
- Oh, Canada! Nearly 2,000 people completed doctor-assisted suicide in the year since bill was passed
- Symbionts - Viruses are being redefined as more than just pathogens
- Women who avoid meat during pregnancy dramatically raise risk of their children becoming substance abusers
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chemtrails, Flat Earthers, and Mental Disintegration: What's wrong with these people?
- Flu vaccine-miscarriage study sparks ridiculous spin
- Low birth weight preemies more susceptible to later mental health issues than infants born at normal birth weight - Study
- FDA: 'Love' is not a real ingredient
- About 40 percent of US cancers associated with excess weight
- Coralberry leaves may hold promise for treating the symptoms of asthma
- Doctors warn of cancer-like infections years after getting a tattoo
- Higher coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of death
- Seven ways to to improve your understanding of others and to be better understood
- Stepping outside your comfort zone: Ten uncomfortable challenges that will pay off forever
- The long road back: What it feels like to wake up from a coma
- The art of self-control
- Being busy is killing our ability to think creatively
- Switch it up! Different types of meditation strengthen different parts of the brain
- Harvard-trained brain scientist's stroke gave insight into meaning of life
- Long-term study concludes that only one hour of exercise per week could reduce depression risk by 44%
- Diseases of the will: Six psychological flaws that prevent talented people from achieving success
- 45-year-long study finds ultra-successful children share common traits: Exceptional mathematics abilities and spacial awareness
- The destruction caused by gaslighting
- Corpus callosum: When you split the brain, do you split the person?
- Addicted to love: The chemistry of addiction
- Straight from the narcissistic parent's mouth
- Boys who fail to join in laughter with their peers could become psychopaths, says new study
- Warmth, not lavish praise, boosts self-esteem in children
- Be impeccable: Commonly misused phrases that will make you sound ignorant
- Combat veterans and near death experiences
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- "Gigantic bird" seen in Puerto Rico, and the "bedroom visitor" that followed
- Pennsylvania: Witchcraft, murder and 'hex hysteria' in the early 1900's
- Brother and sister alien hunters discover 'UFO highway' stretching across America's 37th latitude line
- Maurice Barbanell: The different aspects of Estelle Roberts's mediumship
- The UFO Enigma: What might be said about anecdotal evidence?
- Elaborate hoax? Alleged tomb raiders say they've found 20 3-fingered mummies in Peru - and saw live 'beings' too - UPDATE
- Study delves into mysterious lights observed over Norway
- Close encounters, the alchemical kind
- 'Poltergeist' caught on Irish school CCTV
- Mysterious aircraft involved in fatal Air Force crash
- In 1994 UK's "most spectacular" UFO photo was taken down in Britain's Ministry of Defence office - never seen again
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
- Missing 411: Hunters asked to keep an eye out for man who disappeared in Mark Twain National Forest in July
- Missing 411: 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' interviews David Paulides
- Corrientes humanoid photo determined to be a hoax
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Swansea University, Wales, is renaming its law school after Killary
- Life is too short not to get the last laugh: 25 hilarious headstones
- Russia's foreign ministry trolls CIA recruitment drive for Russian speakers - offers 'expert assistance and recommendations'
- RT rates the top 10 Kremlin critics & their hilarious hater campaigns against Russia
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
Quote of the Day
In right knowledge the study of man must proceed on parallel lines with the study of the world, and the study of the world must run parallel with the study of man.
- G.I. Gurdjieff
Recent Comments
Guys, you are lovely souls, big sis to the rescue - USA has missed the train.
Vietnam women, how desperate do you have to be? Insult to injury.
Oh America, does it really have to be you against the world? Do your people know the hell they will experience when you have isolated yourself...
Further ostracizing themselves... the Keystone Kops of the political world...
I feel a certain irony in Bauer's early comments in the light of his own disinfo on Velikovsky: Beyond Velikovsky: THE HISTORY OF A PUBLIC...