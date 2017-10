A four-year-old girl has been saved from abuse at the hands of a sick paedophile after police circulated pictures of her found on the dark web The child and her mother saw the images when they were posted online and shown on television and visited their local police station in Germany.The man's apartment in the Wesermarsch district of Lower Saxony was searched and evidence seized. The dark web is a part of the internet not accessible via search engine and is often used by drug dealers and paedophiles to avoid detection.Authorities took the unusual step of distributing the photograph of the girl in this case because they had run out of other options.