George Clooney has played many spies on the big screen.
George Clooney was a perfect candidate to spy on Libya and help the globalist cabal, under Hillary Clinton, dismantle what used to be the richest and most prosperous nation in Africa.
Clooney is the latest celebrity to be linked in documents from within the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, asking the Hollywood star to spy on Colonel Muammar Gaddafi and his generals in Libya.
ICC chief prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo, asked several celebrities, including Cooney, to help in bringing war crimes committed by Colonel Gaddafi and his generals during the Libyan civil war to light.
Clooney's recruitment by the ICC never materialized, as then Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton quickly move ahead with the destruction of a stable Libya, before the Hollywood stars could utilize their celebrity propaganda against Gaddafi government.
Via The International Business Times...
A series of leaked emails, seen by The Sunday Times, revealed how the Argentinian prosecutor urged the Hollywood actor to focus a number of commercial satellites on Libya and "put pressure on Gaddafi generals" by documenting evidence of humanitarian crimes.Via Business Insider...
Clooney is the co-founder of the Satellite Sentinel Project which uses commercial satellites to document war atrocities committed by the government in South Sudan.
Since the project launched in 2011, satellites have detected mass grave sites in the southern part of the Sudan, where the army has been accused of targeting a black ethnic minority.
Moreno Ocampo's offer was declined by Clooney who wrote in an email that the satellite was not yet "sophisticated enough" to carry out the proposed operation.
The actor is not the only celebrity Moreno Ocampo tried to recruit in his attempt to prosecute some of the world's most notorious warlords and dictators during his nine-year term at the helm of the ICC.
He also enlisted the help of actress Angelina Jolie in a plot to snare Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony at a honeytrap dinner. The prosecutor wrote in an email that Jolie had "the idea to invite Kony to dinner and then arrest him." He planned to send Jolie and her husband Brad Pitt to the warlord's stronghold with US special forces, according to the leaked documents.
There are no further details in the documents about the proposed dinner, which appears not to have gone ahead.
Britain's Sunday Times has seen a cache of leaked emails from the ICC that include correspondence between former ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo and Jolie and Clooney. Moreno Ocampo also emailed actor Sean Penn, as well as the wife of eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.
The emails allegedly show:
Penn, Jolie, and Clooney are all vocal on global political issues and are regularly involved in charity work. Jolie is also a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. The ploy involving Jolie and Kony appears to have amounted to nothing.
- Moreno Ocampo emailed Jolie to ask her to take part in a "honeytrap" dinner to capture Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, whose use of child soldiers was highlighted by a viral campaign in 2012. Moreno Ocampo wrote that Jolie "has the idea to invite Kony to dinner and then arrest him," and said Jolie's husband at the time, Brad Pitt, may accompany her to the Central African Republic.
- Clooney cofounded a project in 2010 using commercial satellites to fly over South Sudan and gathering evidence of war crimes. Moreno Ocampo emailed Clooney "asking for help investigating atrocities committed by Colonel Muammar Gadaffi's regime in Libya during the 2011 civil war," the Sunday Times reported. Clooney responded that his satellites were not powerful enough.
- Moreno Ocampo invited Sean Penn to a UN Security meeting on Sudan and made plans to meet at a hotel in New York.