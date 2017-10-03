© Joe Raedle/Getty Images



What did Yulín Cruz allege?

What others say?

My experience is different. I have been participating in different meetings at the headquarters of FEMA and our government and the help is coming in and right now my experience is different from hers. I'm receiving help from the government, we are receiving assistance from FEMA, I got people over here helping us with applications for the people that have damage in their houses. And we have here in Guaynabo, we have thousands of people that lost partially or totally their houses.

I don't know why she is saying that. What I can tell you is my experience. She is not participating in any meetings and we had a couple already with the governors and with representation of FEMA and of HUD, of these whole federal agencies that have given us help and she's not participating in those meetings and some mayors from her political party have been participating, so I don't know why she is saying that. My experience is very different.

What are their current needs?

What does he think of Trump's visit?