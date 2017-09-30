The federal Iraqi government has announced that it will start paying Kurdish citizens their salaries.

This comes as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) that held an unconstitutional independence referendum on Monday that was denounced by Baghdad, neighboring states and all major world powers.

The KRG has failed to pay many of its citizens in over two years, prompting for the federal government to intervene.

The Iraqi government announced it will step in to pay those citizens after securing oil from political officials in the KRG.

The Iraqi government stated all tariffs and oil revenues previously taken into personal bank accounts of KRG officials will return to the people of Kurdistan as it is their right under Iraqi constitution.