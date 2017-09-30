Our exploding use of plastics may be causing population decline in the industrial world. The possible cause? "Chemicals in commerce." Namely plastics.
Our bodies have receptor sites for hormones such as testosterone and estrogen. These sites fulfill various important bodily functions. Imagine if instead of real hormones the receptors receive chemicals that mimic hormones, such as are found in plasticizers. This fools the body into thinking it has the real thing until, oops, the plasticizer or other hormone disrupting chemical derails the system. Called endocrine disruption, this phenomenon was brought to worldwide attention in 1996 with the seminal book Our Stolen Future.
There are a number of before-and-after reports of people eating food that had been stored in plastic packaging who then have their blood drawn to see horrifying spikes of the plasticizer bisphenol a (BPA). The discussion about the experiment in the book Slow Death by Rubber Duck is the most famous. Many plastic items are made with BPA, and parents especially have put pressure on companies to drop it. Unfortunately, the common "BPA-Free" substitute, BPS, may cause hyperactivity.
A 2014 NIH study reports that "Growing evidence from research on laboratory animals, wildlife, and humans supports the view that BPA produces an endocrine disrupting effect and adversely affects male reproductive function."
Phthalates such as DEHP are designed to make plastic soft, such as for plastic food wrap. DEHP has been reported in an NIH study to affect male reproductive development, sperm quality and male hormone levels in general. The problems can go beyond low sperm quality, to include low libido, cancer and erectile dysfunction.
Worse, experimental results actually suggested that multiple generations of exposure may have increased male sensitivity to the chemical. Niels Erik Skakkebaek, an adjunct professor in endocrine disrupters, has for years advocated the concept that poor semen quality is part of a bigger phenomenon, called testicular dysgenesis syndrome.
One real challenge with the research is that scientists have only measured plasticizers in urine since 2000. Skeptics will say there isn't nearly enough research to prove that plastic exposure is causing low sperm count. Industry is fighting hard to keep BPA on the market and FDA is changing course due to that pressure.
BPA isn't just bad for men. Research has shown that BPA exposure can impact pregnant women's thyroids and has been linked to cell damage in post-menopausal women.
The mandate of the precautionary principle is to take preventive action in the face of scientific uncertainty in order to prevent harm. Carolyn Raffensperger is the founding executive director of the Science and Environmental Health Network. She says the precautionary principle "has three building blocks. One is scientific uncertainty. The second is the likelihood or the plausibility of harm. The third element is precautionary action....the Precautionary Principle invites action: it says you've got to take action."
Good idea. Here are ways to take action to protect your food from BPA.
1. Smell and taste test.
Can you smell or taste plastic? If you can smell plastic, track down the source and remove it. If you can taste plastic, don't eat that type or source of food again.
2. Use glass or stainless steel.
Avoid drinking from plastic bottles and choose glass or stainless steel instead. Make a special point to avoid polycarbonate, the "hard" plastic with a recycling code of #7 (more about this in #5, below). And be sure to use glass baby bottles for infants.
3. Avoid processed food.
If there was ever a reason to stop eating processed foods, this is it. The plasticizer adipate (DEHA) is used as an additive in all sorts of foods, including ones you wouldn't expect, such as fat, dairy and egg-based deserts, frozen fish, processed fruit and breakfast cereals. It is a chemical that helps material resist high temperatures and is also used in foods as a bulking agent, stabilizer and thickener.
4. Skip plastic food wraps.
DEHP (phthalates) are found in food wrap and many kinds are made of PVC, #3 on the recycling code. It's especially important to refrain from storing hot, fatty food in plastic as the plastics easily migrate into the food. So skip the cling wrap and go for glass food storage containers. Never heat food in plastic in a microwave.
5. Check recyling codes.
Check for #3 and #7 recycling codes, and use plastic-free alternatives for the products. #3 is commonly used for packaging of salad dressing, ketchup, mineral water, cooking oil, mouthwash, shampoo, etc. #7 is commonly found in aseptic packaging and baby bottles. It is also found in some reusable water bottles, stain-resistant food storage containers, most canned foods, and hard plastic water bottles. Read more about toxic plastics in "The 10 Most Contaminated Foods in Your Fridge."
6. Don't burn plastic.
Don't burn plastic, whatever you do. Don't start a fire using any food packaging in the fireplace or wood stove, don't clean up a campsite before you leave by burning packaging, and don't burn food packaging in the backyard burn barrels. Breathing these chemicals is not a good idea!
7. Make food essentials at home.
Buy products packaged in glass or learn to make your own: 10 Healthy Food Essentials You Can Make at Home.
8. Skip canned foods and soda.
Just skip canned food and soda until the industry finds plastic-free alternatives. Epoxy resins containing BPA are used as lacquers to coat metal products such as food cans. Note that aseptic packaging, such as Tetra Pak, is BPA-free, but does contain low-density polyethylene (LDPE).
9. Check your wine and beer containers.
Wine that has been fermented in BPA-resin lined vats will contain BPA, as will wine that touches synthetic corks that are made with BPA. Happily, it is extremely rare for wine to be fermented in BPA-resin lined vats to begin with. Most wine is fermented in temperature-controlled, stainless steel tanks. Wines that have BPA are fermented in concrete fermentation vats, but check your vineyard to make sure, if local. Also, beer cans are lined with BPA, so choose glass bottles instead.
10. Avoid plastic food containers.
Polycarbonate is a hard plastic, so those hard plastic food storage containers are out. Instead of storing food in plastic, use glass.
11. Store filtered water in glass containers.
You need filtered water. Most counter-top water filters have a polycarbonate receptacle. You can manage a few workarounds for this. Place the top of the filter on top of a big glass or stainless steel jug so the water will pass through the filter and be stored in a clean container.
12. Swap out plastic kitchen appliances for glass.
The receptacles of many kitchen appliances, like coffee makers, blenders and food processors are plastic. Most coffee makers have a plastic reservoir to hold the water. Most blenders, food processords and popcorn makers are made entirely of polycarbonate. For coffee, you can use a glass French press. Make sure you don't put hot fatty food into kitchen appliances as they suck up plastic the most.
13. Avoid handling receipts.
The thermal paper for cash register receipts carries large amounts of BPA. When you shop for food, try not to handle the receipt with your exposed hand.
Additional tips
- A do-it-yourself testing method to see if something in your life contains BPA: health-home-chemistry.com.
- Find phthalate-free personal care products with EWG's Skin Deep Database.
- Find more plastic alternatives at LifeWithoutPlastic.com.
Annie B. Bond is the author of five healthy/green living books, including Better Basics for the Home (Three Rivers Press, 1999). She is the co-author of True Food: Eight Simple Steps to a Healthier You, winner of the Gourmand Awards Best Health and Nutrition Cookbook in the World.
