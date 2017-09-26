Okay fall is cool and all but who's also ready for ski season? We all know fall in Vancouver can at times be more of like a transition phase from summer to winter. The weather is whack and every day is a new guess of whether to dress like it's warm or cold.Winter is coming — which means ski season is coming!Whistler here we come. Here's hoping ski season starts early this year.Check out all the pictures of the B.C. mountains' first dusting of fresh powder.