Whistler ski resort
Okay fall is cool and all but who's also ready for ski season? We all know fall in Vancouver can at times be more of like a transition phase from summer to winter. The weather is whack and every day is a new guess of whether to dress like it's warm or cold.

Winter is coming — which means ski season is coming! It's only September but 13 B.C. mountains have already received their first snowfall!!! Whistler here we come. Here's hoping ski season starts early this year.

Check out all the pictures of the B.C. mountains' first dusting of fresh powder.


Kelowna

Revelstoke

Kamloops

Hope

Vernon

Fernie

Golden

Invermere

Nelson

Mount Washington Alpine Resort


Penticton


Red Mountain Resort