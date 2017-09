© Morukc Umnaber / Global Look Press

The HRW report "disproves" the US investigation's claim that there was "insufficient evidence" of civilian casualties during the strikes, Nadim Houry, director of terrorism and counterterrorism division at Human Rights Watch, told RT.In two of the attacks in Tabqa and Mansourah, a US-led coalition aircraft struck a school housing displaced people in Mansourah on March 20, and a market and a bakery in Tabqa on March 22, HRW said. In its 42-page case study, the HRW added that IS (Islamic State, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists were present at both sites, along with a number of civilians.The US-led coalition's Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) said that coalition forces targeted what they believed to be an IS intelligence headquarters and weapons storage facility. CJTF also noted that prior to the Mansourah strike, its surveillance observed no civilian activity at the school site."The Coalition came back and said that the strike only killed ISIS members and there was insufficient evidence [of civilian casualties],"Houry explained.While acknowledging the terrorist presence at the US-led coalition target sites, the director pointed out that that US-led coalition is still under an "obligation" to protect civilian lives in a combat zone.Houry believes that the investigations conducted by the coalition are "not using all the appropriate methods" and the probes are "not sufficiently thorough." He has urged the US-led investigators to visit the sites of the attacks to get a bigger picture from local residents and relatives of those killed.US-led coalition airstrikes on Raqqa, an Islamic State stronghold in Syria, have claimed many civilian lives and forced tens of thousands to flee. The ancient city is currently under siege by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led militia backed by the US-led coalition. The besieged city has come under heavy air bombardment while civilians are trapped in IS-occupied neighborhoods.The coalition is currently investigating a total of 455 reports of civilian casualties caused by its artillery or airstrikes, the statement said. Between August 1 and 29, it conducted 1,094 airstrikes in and near the city of Raqqa - up from 645 in July. Houry, however, believes that number is underreported.