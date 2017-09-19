© Jade Martin



No surprise — recent rain, snow and cooler weather has put a big dent into the Blacktail fire in the Crazy Mountains and will likely lead to lifting of Stage 1 fire restrictions in the area this week.U.S. Forest Service Public Affairs Officer Kathy Bushnell said Monday morning."... There hasn't been a lot of fire activity over the last few days just because the fuel is getting wet from all the moisture."