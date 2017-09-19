© Anton Vaganov/TASS
Russian authorities said a rash of anonymous bomb threats that have prompted the evacuation of schools, shopping malls, train stations, and other buildings continued on September 18.

Moscow authorities said that some 600 people were evacuated from eight administrative buildings in the capital and that one private company was also evacuated.

In the capital of the Udmurtia region, Izhevsk, authorities evacuated people from two shopping malls and a hotel after receiving a phoned-in bomb threat.

In Cheboksary, capital of the Chuvashia region, a total of 12 buildings, including shopping malls, hotels, and a courthouse, were evacuated.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from schools, malls, theaters, universities, hotels, and government buildings in cities across Russia following anonymous bomb threats that began on September 10.

Bombs have not been discovered in any of the cases.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 14 that the threats are "telephone terrorism" and that "all necessary measures are being taken" to find the perpetrators.