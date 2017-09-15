© AFP/Getty Images
Heavy rain and wind lashed Vietnam's central coast Friday as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall, prompting mass evacuations
At least four people have been killed and 10 more were injured by the effects of Typhoon Doksuri as it made landfall in Vietnam on Friday, officials said.

A disaster official told the Associated Press that a man was killed in Quang Binh province when he tried to reinforce his home and fell to his death. The man's identity has not been released. An elderly man was also killed in the province when he fell to the ground and died of his injuries in his yard, disaster official Nguyen Duc Toan told the AP.

Officials also confirmed to the AP the death of an 83-year-old woman in Nghe An province, and in Thua Thien Hue province, a man was swept away by floodwaters and died.

The provinces of Ha Tinh and Quang Binh were hardest-hit, with upwards of 100,000 homes sustaining damage in the hours before and after landfall, the AP also reported. Power was cut to entire provinces before the storm arrived, leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark.

"It looks terrible, worse than war time," Tran Thi Hong, principal of the Ky Xuan school in Ha Tinh province, which lost its entire roof, told Reuters. "I could just cry, it took us so long to build this school."

Nearly 300,000 residents fled their homes in Vietnam ahead of Doksuri, according to local media.

An offshore fishing ban was issued as the storm got closer to the Asian nation of 93 million, Channel News Asia said. Tens of thousands fled Ha Tinh province along the country's north-central coast, and officials said they would do anything necessary to move citizens away from the water before the storm arrived.

"(We) have to evacuate people resolutely, even forcefully ... to avoid any casualties when the storm arrives," Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said Thursday.

At least four died and six others are missing in the Philippines after the typhoon dumped heavy rain and buffeted the archipelago with strong winds, according to the New York Times. After the storm struck the Philippines, dozens of flights were canceled in central Vietnam and the evacuations of residents in Ha Tinh and Quang Binh were ordered, the report added.

It has been a deadly year for severe weather in Vietnam; some 140 people have been killed or remain missing as a result of flooding and other extreme weather, the report added.