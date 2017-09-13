The stage was positioned directly in front of the location where the plane was flown into the building, and the Pentagon unfurled an American flag over the crash site for the speeches.
Mattis began his remarks commemorating the nearly 3,000 lives lost that morning around the country. He then critiqued the "temporizing" of the fight against radical Islam, a veiled shot at the previous administration. Mattis, in his trademark fashion, was blunt, saying, "we Americans are not made of cotton candy. We are not seaweed drifting in the current; we are not intimidated by our enemies."
Mattis then paused, turned away from the podium, and looked directly at Trump and said:
"Mr. President, your military does not scare."
"Our nation's troops today are worthy successors of our Revolutionary army at Valley Forge, worthy successors of our valiant sailors at Midway and our Marines at bloody Iwo Jima ... men and women of your armed forces America having signed a blank check to the protection of the American people and to the defense of our constitution, a check payable with their very lives, your military stands ready and confident to defend this country, this experiment in democracy."Watch the powerful moment below:
Comment: Beware the generals, Mr. Trump: Most are PC careerist toadies who sucked up to liberals