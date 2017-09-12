Consolidated dictatorship or transparent democracy?

More than 190 candidates are participating as part of the Venezuelan opposition, those who say that the Venezuelan electoral system is fraudulent. They are going to participate with that same electoral system.

Humanitarian crises and foreign 'economic asphyxiation'

Because there is a financial blockade against Venezuela, part of a non-conventional form of attacking the country.

Why did they destroy

Libya

? Is that a lie? Is it an invention?

Didn't we see the hunger unleashed in Libya and Iraq, prosperous countries with large oil reserves? Do we want that for Venezuela? Because one person looks for food through the rubbish, you try to justify foreign intervention here?

Power alternation possible 'but only of the same national project'